Hip-hop, hooray! Theatre Three’s ‘Half Time’ reminds us that age is just a number

Reviewed by Julianne Mosher

“Who wants to see that?” is the second song performed in Theatre Three’s latest mainstage production of Half Time. Well, after you read this review, you’ll definitely want to see it, too. Celebrating its New York premiere, the show tells the story of a group of nine senior citizens who audition, and get into, a hip-hop dance troupe for a New Jersey basketball team.

Based on a true story documented in the 2008 film, Gotta Dance written, directed and produced by Dori Berinstein, the 2015 stage adaptation premiered at Chicago’s Bank of America Theatre and retitled itself in 2018 for its East Coast premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. With a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, audiences of all ages will fall in love with the story and its characters.

Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the show starts off with the ensemble as the New Jersey Cougars (Julia Albino, Will Logan, Melina Piervencenti, Isabella Scarpa, Michelle Shapiro, Katy Snair and Ryan van Nostrand) — which was loosely based on the NJ Nets basketball team. They’re young, they’re hip and they can dance. But then, the group opens up to feature nine sassy seniors who tried out for the team’s latest publicity stunt — a dance troupe called “Nifty Shades of Grey.”

Marci Bing (Muriel), Lisa Greene (Joanne), Mary Ellin Kurtz (Estelle), Denise Lardi (Fran), Phyllis March (Mae), Linda May (Bea), Candace McCready (Dorothy), Nikki Sislian (Camilla) and Jack Seabury (Ron), each bring humor and immense talent to the stage.

The senior troupe is coached by another aged out dancer, Tara (Tina Ann Aurora), who was fired by her boss, Alison (Colleen Britt) for being too old. Alison is also behind this PR stunt. She thinks it’s a joke and wants to humiliate the group because who would want to see a bunch of old folks dance to hip-hop? Tara believes in them, though, and with the help of Jenny (Cassidy Rose O’Brien) and Kendra (Anna Moceri) of the young Cougarettes, they transform the group into sizzling seniors who can pop, lock and drop it.

What’s also fun about the show is we learn the backstories of each dancer. May does a great job playing Bea, who’s also Kendra’s grandmother. She’s spunky and opinionated, especially when it comes to Kendra’s relationship with one of the star players, Anthony (Yashaun Harris). They talk about this power dynamic during their car rides and in the song, “Princess.”

The seniors become friends with the younger troupe, too, especially when they are all invited to Hell, the local nightclub. There, we learn that Dorothy has an alter ego, Dottie, who is a confident hip-hop star and idolizes legends like Tupac and Biggie Smalls. McCready does a fantastic job playing the shy kindergarten teacher who ends up being one of the best break dancers on the team.

But to counteract Hell, the old folks invite the youngins to a sock hop the following week to show them how they used to dance. Ron, who’s the only male member of the team, shows off his skills in “The Prince of Swing” and how he used to attract all the ladies in his youth. This fun number shows off Seabury’s great dancing as he partners with everyone on stage to show off his moves.

We also learn about Mae’s personal life. One of the older members of the team, her husband is terminally ill and in an emotionally beautiful song, “The Water’s Rise,” she leaves the audience with tears in their eyes by the end.

Adding to the list of swing, tap and hip-hop dancing, Camilla’s “Como No?” brings salsa to the stage. In this number, Sislian lights up the room in her tight red dress singing about her half-her-age lover in an anthem that reminds everyone that age is only a number.

Other highlights include the costume design from Jason Allyn who strategically kept the color scheme of red and black prominent throughout the whole show and the bare set by Randall Parsons that allowed the actors to get their groove on with nothing in the way.

The show impressively closes the theatre’s 54th mainstage season with jokes that will have you laughing from start to finish. For a half-time show, there is a whole lot of talent, so don’t miss this one.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Half Time through June 22. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12, $25 Wednesday matinees.

After a brief hiatus, Theatre Three kicks off their 55th season with the family favorite musical Annie from Sept. 13 to Oct. 19. For more information or to order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.