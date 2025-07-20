Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve in Northport expanded

1 of 11

By William Stieglitz

On Friday July 11, the Ingraham family, alongside Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth (R) and other local officials, held a press conference to announce the expansion of the Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve in Northport. The family, in cooperation with the Environmental Open Space and Park fund (EOSPA), officially transferred the new 5.66 acres to the town the Monday before. The press conference, held in front of an adult Sequoia that Henry Ingraham planted as a sapling in the 1940s, acted as an opportunity for his grandson Robert Ingraham to speak on the family’s connection to the land.

“He was a naturalist, he was a preservationist, and he was keenly interested in the management of our natural resources,” said Robert Ingraham. His grandfather, born in 1878, “was so struck by the natural beauty and charm of Northport” that over his life he purchased a total 40 acres from subsistence farmers looking to sell, and his family lived there since.

After Robert’s grandparents both passed, his father, also named Henry Ingraham, tried to sell a portion of the land to developers. This was complicated by the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), and was delayed beyond his lifetime, but according to Robert, “it proved to be the best thing that could have happened,” as they were able to sell to the town instead. The sale went through in 1998, and Robert Ingraham reflected on the symmetry of it being 27 years since the transfer of the 27 acres.

It was over the past decadewhen it “became apparent that no extended family members wanted to move out here,” that the Ingraham family decided they wanted to sell the additional 5.66 acres to the town, and after covid-related delays, the deal was finally completed this year. “The Ingraham Preserve now takes its rightful place as a larger preserve in concert with the Fuchs Preserve, with Makamah Preserve, [and] with the Jerome Ambro Preserve,” said Robert Ingraham. “And I don’t think there are many places out in Long Island that can claim so many preserves all clustered in in one place.”

“Through this acquisition,” said Supervisor Smyth, “we are able to continue our mission and honor our commitment and preserve these invaluable spaces for Huntingtonians and visitors alike for generations to come.” Smyth announced the town also acquired other properties for open space and block from development, including the Stanhope Stables in West Hills and two properties on Sabbath Day Path adjacent to Hecksher Park: “Number 26, which we’ll close on next week, and Number 18, which we closed on in September.”

After speaking, Ingraham guided attendees through a tour of the newly transferred land. The thin trails, flanked by tall woods on either side and browned through the dirt and leaf laden floor, branched into various openings of vast green lawns. The forested area contained deer, a small pond, 3 benches, and deep slopes the Ingraham family used to sled down in the winter.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” said Ingraham, “and it’ll be preserved forever, which, you know, thrills us to no end.”