Heckscher Museum invites children to ‘Drop In & Create’ this summer

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington invites children ages 5 to 10 to stop by the museum on Thursdays from July 8 to Aug. 12 to take part in their Drop In & Create program from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection! Each week’s project will be exciting and different! Held outside on the Museum Terrace, this program is weather-permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held the following day. Families are invited to come into the Museum following the program at 11:30 am to explore the galleries!

Fee is $10 per child, adults free payable at the door. No registration necessary.

Fee includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum from 11:30 to noon.

Rain dates are Fridays, July 9 to Aug. 13.

For more information, call 631-380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.