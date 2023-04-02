Health and Hygiene Drive heads to Emma Clark Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Health and Hygiene Drive from April 3 through April 30. The Library is collecting new toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, mouthwash, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, diapers, and more. These personal care items will be distributed to various local organizations that help those in need . A box will be located in the Library lobby and all (residents or nonresidents) are welcome to donate. Questions? Call 631-941-4080 or email [email protected]