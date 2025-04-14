Health advisory issued following sewage discharge into Port Jefferson Harbor

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services on April 14 issued an advisory for residents and visitors to take precautions before recreating in Port Jefferson Harbor. This advisory follows a recent New York State Department of Environmental Conservation report of a discharge of partially treated sewage resulting from an electrical malfunction on one of the UV disinfection units, according to a press release.

Because the discharge reached surface waters, there is potential for elevated levels of pathogenic organisms to be present in this area. Corrective actions to mitigate the discharge have been completed.

Suffolk County Health officials are working closely with the NYSDEC, which has jurisdiction over the permitting, enforcement, and management of the Port Jefferson sewage treatment plant, according to the press release.

The NYSDEC has designated the shellfish lands within the entire Port Jefferson Harbor complex, including its tributaries, as uncertified. Health officials advise those engaged in recreational activities in the area to avoid contact with waters from Port Jefferson Harbor Complex until 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 16.

Keep children and pets away from the area. If contact does occur, rinse off the affected area with clean water immediately. Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties.