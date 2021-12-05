Hauppauge hotel employee dies after fall from window Police & FireTimes of Smithtown by TBR Staff - December 5, 2021 0 45 Hyatt Regency Long Island. Photo from Hyatt website Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a Hauppauge hotel employee who died after falling from a window at the hotel Dec. 4. David Lerner, an employee of the Hyatt Regency Long Island, located at 1717 Motor Parkway, was at work when he fell from an upper floor window to the ground at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to SCPD. Lerner, 41, of Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.