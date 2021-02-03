Harbormen Chorus goes virtual for Valentine’s Day

2020 was a tough year for singing groups after it became clear that singing was one way to rapidly spread COVID-19. The traditional barbershop singers of the Harbormen Chorus with their director Rob Ozman have been able to keep their spirits up with regular online rehearsals and fellowship this past year, learning some new songs and keeping their singing voices in shape with the old ones too.

For Valentines Day 2021 they have prepared something special, a custom virtual singing Valentine with a song from the whole chorus (each recorded separately and combined by the director) and a video message especially for the recipient. You can order one for $35 by calling “Mr. Cupid” at 631-644-0129. Order by February 7 to ensure the virtual Valentine is ready for the 14th!