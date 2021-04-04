Harbor Country Day School students deliver food to Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry

Once again, the students of St. James’ Harbor Country Day School’s Student Council conducted their annual spring food drive to benefit the Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry. On March 24, more than 500 pieces of nonperishable food items, as well as a check for $98 raised via a St. Patrick’s ‘Dress-Down’ Day, were delivered to the Food Pantry.

As shared by Pat Westlake, the Director of the Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant need for donated food and personal care items. Historically, those in need would simply visit the pantry to request items needed in their household. However, due to social-distancing requirements, families now ‘drive-through’ to receive pre-sorted packages of commonly-requested items.

While it’s unfortunate that such a great need exists in the area, it’s fortunate that the surrounding communities have kept the pantry fairly well-stocked. In fact, although this was the second collection of this kind at Harbor this year, the Student Council matched the number of items donated during their first collection back in November.

“We are grateful for the support Harbor Country Day School has given us for the past 19-plus years. We always look forward to seeing the children’s smiling faces as they take time out of their busy school day to visit us,” said Westlake.

“An integral member of our community for more than 60 years, Harbor is a perfect representation of the many wonderful ways we all rally together and lift each other up in times of need.”