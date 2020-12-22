Home Arts & Entertainment Happy Holidays from TBR News Media!Photo by Tom Caruso of Smithtown Happy Holidays from TBR News Media! Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysPort Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald December 22, 2020 0 6 Our warmest wishes for a happy holiday season from your friends at Times Beacon Record News Media. Our Setauket office will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2021. We will reopen Jan. 4, 2021. Photo by Tom Caruso SIMILAR ARTICLES Stony Brook University students awarded degrees during virtual ceremony Dec. 18 December 22, 2020 0 12 A Holiday Gift from Huntington Choral Society December 22, 2020 0 9 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.