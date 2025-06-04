Hallockville Museum Farm to host Spring Tea

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold their annual Spring Tea on Friday, June 13 at 1 p.m. Join them for a lovely afternoon of delectable savories, sweets, and assorted teas in the historic Naugles Barn. This year’s speaker is professor and former board member Susan Babkes who will explore the role of women in the American Revolution. Definitely a tea-worthy subject! Reserved seating – $45 per person. To register, visit www.hallockville.org. 631-298-5292.