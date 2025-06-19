The Board of Directors of Hallockville Museum Farm, the 28-acre, preserved North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, invites the public to attend a celebration of the restoration of Naugles Barn on Thursday, June 26. The free event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., followed by a musical performance by the Old Time Jam band. Beverages will be available for purchase from the Travlin’ Tavern. Folks are invited to bring their families and picnic blankets, walk the grounds, and visit the animals. The festivities will continue until 8:30 p.m. – enabling guests to enjoy a beautiful farm view sunset – weather permitting.

“We are so excited to be opening these new doors of Naugles Barn to the public, marking the completion of the initial phase of the restoration project,” said Hallockville Executive Director, Heather Johnson. “The barn is now more accessible, more usable and more durable, and thanks to the skilled crafts people who worked on the project, still the authentic 1937 structure. We thank them all.”

The restoration work was performed by Heidtmann & Sons Builders of Cutchogue. The project included creation of three on-site restrooms with an innovative/alternative septic system, first floor windows and doors including two new entrances one of which is fully accessible, insulation in the walls, heating, a new staircase to the basement and another to a second floor storage space, and other improvements that will enable Hallockville to use the barn for activities and events year-‘round. The barn also got a fresh coat of white paint, in keeping with its historic, local character and to protect it from the elements.

The timing of the Naugles Barn restoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of Hallockville Museum Farm, which will be formally celebrated on August 21 at a fundraising dinner in honor of the Van de Wetering family. Persons interested in attending the anniversary celebration can find details and purchase tickets at: www.hallockville.org.

“There’s more work that needs to be done to make the Naugles Barn a fully functioning, four-season structure, and we’re continuing to raise money for the project, as well as for the ongoing maintenance of the barn and the 18 other buildings on the property,” Johnson explained. “We are grateful to everyone who has supported this project to date and we look forward to continuing to serve this wonderful North Fork community for another 50 years and beyond.”

About Hallockville Museum Farm

Hallockville Museum Farm, located at 6038 Sound Avenue in Riverhead, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization comprised of a 28-acre preserved farm homestead in Riverhead, NY, listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places. Hallockville Museum Farm is dedicated to taking Long Island back to its family farming roots and exploring their relevance today. For additional information about Hallockville Museum Farm please visit: www.hallockville.org.