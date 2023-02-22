Gurwin Respiratory Therapist named Best Overall in social media contest

Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack has announced that Janet Osita, RRT, Respiratory Therapist on Gurwin’s Respiratory Care unit, captured the award for Best Overall testimonial video in the LeadingAge NY and Adult Day Health Care Council (ADHCC) #LoveThisCareerLTC Social Media Contest. The inaugural social campaign was launched in an effort to raise the profile of rewarding opportunities within the long-term care sector.

“We are delighted that the video highlighting Janet’s hard work and her passion for her career and the residents for whom she cares was recognized with this award. Long-term care providers need skilled and compassionate workers like Janet who are dedicated to the well-being of our residents,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System.

The contest encouraged LeadingAge NY and ADHCC member organization employees across all departments and services lines to create and post video content via TikTok, Instagram and/or Facebook to inspire others to pursue a meaningful career in long-term care and aging services. Contest prizes up to $1,000 were awarded to the creators of the best videos in the categories of Best Overall, Most Heartwarming, Most Creative/Best Use of Popular Social Media Trends and more.

“I love working in long-term care because of the passion, love and connection. When you work in a hospital, we see the patient, we treat them, then they go. With long-term care, you connect with them, and you have the passion. You know everything about them,” said Osita.