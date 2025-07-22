Gurwin Healthcare System employees receive United Hospital Fund 2025 Excellence in Health Care Award

Gurwin Healthcare System is proud to announce that Jenny Meade of Island Nursing and Rehab Center located in Holtsville and Maritza Gonzalez of Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Commack are 2025 recipients of the United Hospital Fund’s (UHF) Tribute to Excellence in Health Care Award for Quality Improvement Champions.

The Excellence in Health Care Award for Quality Improvement Champions was established by UHF in 2019 to honor extraordinary personal leadership to improve quality of care, patient safety and patient experience. Honorees are selected for their vision and accomplishments by participating hospital systems, long-term care facilities, home care organizations, independent practice associations and federally qualified health centers from across the greater New York metropolitan region.

Jenny Meade, M.A., CCC-SLP, speech language pathologist, was recognized for her personalized, empathetic approach to care that consistently leads to improved outcomes and enhanced patient experiences at Island Nursing and Rehab Center, a member of Gurwin Healthcare System.

Maritza Gonzalez, RN, BSN, RAC-CT, Director of MDS at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, leads with compassion and precision, mentoring her team while ensuring quality care through careful oversight of documentation and metrics.

“We are incredibly proud to have not one, but two exceptional members of our Gurwin team honored by United Hospital Fund,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System. “Jenny and Martiza’s dedication to advancing patient care reflects the shared commitment to excellence that defines our entire organization. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, innovation and unwavering focus on improving outcomes for those we serve.”