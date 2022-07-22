Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attacked during campaign event

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1) was at a campaign event in at a Veterans of Foreign War Post in Fairport, New York, July 21 when a man climbed on stage and allegedly tried to stab him, according to a press release from his office.

Zeldin is the Republican Party and Conservative party nominee for New York State governor. The congressman was speaking at an event with campaign supporters when the man approached him. According to a July 22 post on Zeldin’s Facebook page, the congressman said, “His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done.'”

Zeldin was able to grab the attacker’s wrist and several attendees, including his running mate Alison Esposito, tackled the man. The congressman served active duty in the U.S. Army for four years and is currently a major in the reserves. Esposito is a member of the New York City Police Department. The alleged attacker was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The allegedly attack happened at approximately 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The male, identified as David Jakubonis, 45, of Freeport, allegedly had a weapon in his hand, according to the police. The sheriff’s department said he “swung it toward Zeldin’s neck.”

Jakubonis is charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. There were no injuries, and the candidate was able to finish his speech, according to his office.

The following statement was issued by Katie Vincentz, spokesperson for Zeldin’s campaign for governor.

“Far more must be done to make New York safe again,” Vincentz said in the statement. “This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets.”