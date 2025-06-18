Groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store.

The man and woman pictured above allegedly stole approximately $865 worth of groceries from Stop and Shop, located at 260 Pond Path, on May 19 at 12:20 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.