Greenlawn Water District wins Suffolk Portion of Long Island Water Conference 37th And

To celebrate National Drinking Water Week, the Long Island Water Conference (LIWC) hosted its 37th annual drinking water tasting contest at Farmingdale State College from Tuesday, May 7 to Wednesday, May 8. Sixteen water providers from across Long Island competed for the title of best drinking water in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, respectively. This year’s winners were the Greenlawn Water District (GWD) for Suffolk County and the Oyster Bay Water District (OBWD) for Nassau County.

“Our annual Drinking Water Tasting Contest is always a highlight of the year for us, serving as a fun, unique way for us to connect with members of our community,” said LIWC Chairman Robert McEvoy. “We love being able to educate students and faculty on everything that goes into delivering them with high-quality drinking water every single day. We hope that all of our participants enjoyed the experience as much as we did and that they learned a thing or two about their tap water.”

“It is a privilege to be selected as Suffolk County’s best-tasting water in this year’s contest,” said GWD Chairman James Logan. “We take pride in our ability to serve our residents the best water available on a daily basis, and to be honored on a County-wide scale shows that people from outside our District appreciate our efforts as well. We’ll make sure that the trophy has a safe home for the next year and we’re looking forward to being repeat champions in 2026!”

Over 320 participants cast their votes for what they believed was the best-tasting water and received exciting giveaways. LIWC representatives also provided important knowledge to attendees on the water delivered to the homes and answered questions regarding the treatment methods that ensure Long Island’s high-quality drinking water remains of the highest quality.

For emerging as the victors with the best-tasting drinking water, the Oyster Bay and Greenlawn water districts will possess the coveted trophy for a year and win bragging rights among their fellow providers. They will also participate and represent Long Island in the New York State Regional Metro Tap Water Taste Contest held in New York City this August, with a chance to win entry for the statewide contest held at the Great New York State Fair.

About the Long Island Water Conference

Since 1951, the LIWC has dedicated themselves to providing and ensuring a pure and plentiful water supply for the Long Island community. Representing over 50 regional water suppliers, the LIWC is committed to providing and maintaining a reliable and safe water supply today, while anticipating the water concerns of future generations. LIWC members provide more than 375 million gallons of clean water each day. For more information, please visit www.liwc.org.