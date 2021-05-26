Green Thumb CSA heads to Huntington

Would you like to try eating some delicious, fresh, local, certified organic vegetables, herbs and fruit? How about getting all this, and organically grown flowers too, at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington before or after seeing a movie? (The Cinema will be announcing a reopening date soon)

Green Thumb Community Support Agriculture (CSA) – Huntington is coming to the Cinema Arts Centre’s Sky Room Café starting Thursday, June 3 (and every Thursday till December 10th), between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

And for first-time CSA members, who are members of the Cinema, Green Thumb CSA – Huntington is offering $55 off the initial sign-up cost of joining! (Plus, if you make an appointment just to visit the CSA at the Cinema, you’ll leave with an edible parting gift (a sample from the CSA share for that week). Join by May 30 to be able to begin picking up your organic veggies on June 3rd. There just might be some strawberries!

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture and it’s a great way for a group of people (Community) to support (Supported) a local farm family (Agriculture), while also getting fresh, local, certified organic produce at a fair price. Green Thumb CSA – Huntington is great for families (kids that come to the CSA are more likely to eat veggies THEY pick out), great for seniors (if you’re interested in eating healthy on a budget this is a mighty good investment), great for singles (if you want to share a CSA share with someone we provide a matchmaking service), and great for everyone who’s interested in eating better (and tastier), saving money, keeping our Long Island agricultural heritage going strong, and helping to clean up our environment.

All the food in the CSA share is from Green Thumb Farm in Water Mill, NY. They are an 11th generation family farm that’s been farming on Long Island since the 1640s. Almost half of what they grow is sold to CSA members so CSA helps keep this family doing what they love, and what they’re very good at doing.

Join now and tour the farm and come Strawberry picking on June 26 (free and for CSA members only)!

For more information, and to make an appointment to visit Green Thumb CSA – Huntington for some free organic produce, call 631-421-4864, or email [email protected]