Great Brookhaven Clean Up returns May 17

KEEP BROOKHAVEN BEAUTIFUL and Keep America Beautiful, Inc., in cooperation with Supervisor Panico and the Town of Brookhaven, invite you to join the Great American CleanupTM. Every spring, individuals and groups join the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest organized cleanup, beautification, and community improvement program.

The facts on litter are sobering. According to the most recent litter study there are more than 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground. That’s 152 pieces of litter for every American. But there is good news. In the past ten years, littering along US roadways is down 54%! Last year alone, over 64,000 clean-up events were held in the US, resulting in over 146,600 ACRES of parks, public lands, waterways, trails and playgrounds cleaned up by volunteers like YOU!

So, don’t wait for someone else to do it…pick a location…and volunteer for this year’s Great Brookhaven Cleanup! Join thousands of Brookhaven residents to help make Brookhaven … a cleaner, greener, more beautiful Town!