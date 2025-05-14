Great Brookhaven Clean Up returns May 17
KEEP BROOKHAVEN BEAUTIFUL and Keep America Beautiful, Inc., in cooperation with Supervisor Panico and the Town of Brookhaven, invite you to join the Great American CleanupTM. Every spring, individuals and groups join the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest organized cleanup, beautification, and community improvement program.
The facts on litter are sobering. According to the most recent litter study there are more than 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground. That’s 152 pieces of litter for every American. But there is good news. In the past ten years, littering along US roadways is down 54%! Last year alone, over 64,000 clean-up events were held in the US, resulting in over 146,600 ACRES of parks, public lands, waterways, trails and playgrounds cleaned up by volunteers like YOU!
So, don’t wait for someone else to do it…pick a location…and volunteer for this year’s Great Brookhaven Cleanup! Join thousands of Brookhaven residents to help make Brookhaven … a cleaner, greener, more beautiful Town!
- Identify a specific site that you would like to improve.
- Visit the site to plan your event and get permission from the property owner if necessary.
- Possible activities:
- Litter cleanups on streets, parks, playgrounds
- River, lake and seashore cleanups
- Nature trails, woodland trails and field cleanups
- School cleanups
- Commercial Site / Shopping Center cleanups
- Beautification / community improvement projects
- Recruit family members, friends or neighbors to help.
Several organized events will be taking part in this year’s clean up including:
Farmingville
Farmingvile Residents Association will hold its 19th annual Spring Clean-Up at Triangle Park, corner of Woodycrest Drive and Horseblock Road, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Supplies will be provided. 631-260-7411
Lake Ronkonkoma
Lake Ronkonkoma Improvement Group hosts a clean-up of Lake Ronkonkoma on May 17 at 10 a.m. Meet at Michael Murphy Park. Call 631-451-6222 for more info.
Port Jefferson Station
— The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Port Jefferson Rotary Club and Old Town Blooms for a clean up of at the PJST Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson on Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Jayne Blvd, behind D & D from 10 a.m. to noon; and any area along Old Town Road, Crowley, School St, Block Blvd or Yale Street Parks from noon to 5 p.m. (on your own). 631-821-1313
— Three Village Community Trust’s Friends of the Greenway will hold a Setauket to Port Jeff. Station Greenway clean-up on Saturday, May 17 at 9 a.m. It will start at the Port Jefferson Station trailhead at NYSDOT parking lot by Routes 112 & 25A. www.threevillagecommunitytrust.org
*If any organization would like to add their event to this list, please email [email protected]