‘Grease’ returns to the big screen in style on May 14 and 17

The kids are cool, the cars are hot, and the tunes are always rockin’ and rollin’ when one of the most beloved musical comedies of all time, Grease, returns to select theaters nationwide to celebrate its 45th anniversary on Sunday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 17, courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Fathom Events.

When young lovers Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) suddenly find themselves reunited after a summer fling at Rydell High and separated by opposing cliques. They must decide if they can overcome their differences and rekindle their romance before their summer dreams are ripped at the seams. The film also stars Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Frankie Avalon, Sid Caesar, and Joan Blondell, and boasts an iconic soundtrack that includes “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “We Go Together,” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

The screening includes an exclusive featurette from film historian Leonard Maltin, examining the hit musical’s continued impact and influence throughout the years.

Locally the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale on May 14 at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and on May 17 at 7 p.m.

Special anniversary screenings continue into the summer with Hairspray in June, National Lampoon’s Vacation in July and Enter the Dragon in August. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.