Netflix Docuseries ‘Gone Girls’ features Suffolk County Legislator and retired Suffolk County Police Detective Rob Trotta

Recently released Netflix docuseries, Gone Girls, is a three-part series which chronicles the desperate attempts by Shannan Gilbert’s mother to locate her missing daughter, last seen on Gilgo Beach. Through Mrs. Gilbert’s unrelenting efforts to find Shannan, law officials uncovered the Gilgo Beach serial murders. Under a corrupt Suffolk District Attorney and Police Chief, the Suffolk County Police Department apparently failed to fully investigate her case possibly because she was allegedly listed as a sex worker and not considered a priority.

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta was interviewed in episode two of the series based on his expertise and knowledge of the corruption scandal within the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Legislator Trotta stressed that then County Executive Steve Bellone was warned many times not to promote James Burke as Chief of Police as he had been featured on the cover of Newsday for having sex with a known prostitute, while on duty and in his county issued police vehicle, and losing his service revolver to her. According to Trotta, “had the right person been chief of police, these murders probably would have been solved earlier, and the families had some peace of mind sooner.”

“I am pleased that Suffolk County is moving in the right direction, and I sincerely hope that justice will soon prevail in the Gilgo Beach murders and that all members of law enforcement will realize that all deaths matter regardless of one’s occupation,” said Legislator Rob Trotta.