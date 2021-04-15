Goat Yoga returns to Smithtown Historical Society

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for an evening of Goat Yoga on April 19 and April 30 at 5 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. in the field behind the Brush Barn at 211 E. Main Street, Smithtown. All levels welcome. Kelly Mitchell from The Buddha Barn will lead you through a 45 minute practice of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from the Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. BYO mat and water. For ages 17 and older. Tickets are $28 per person on Eventbrite. Questions? Call 631-265-6768.