Girl Scouts of Suffolk County kick off summer with ‘EmpowerHER!’ festival

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County kicked off their summer camp and outdoor activity season with “EmpowerHER!,” a daylong festival of music, fun, and sisterhood at Camp Edey in Bayport on June 7.

Designed as a fun and empowering day celebrating the fact that girls can do anything, EmpowerHER! featured yoga, meditation and STEM crafts, plus traditional Girl Scout activities like face painting, crafts and games, plus archery and fishing. Exhibitors included career fields in journalism, green energy, finance and law enforcement.

“We have the girls here on 90-plus acres, learning about career opportunities, about giving back in the community, about ways to be healthy and have fun outdoors,” said Tammy Severino, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “Our girls are learning leadership and entrepreneurial skills as well as STEM and the arts. We’re proud to bring girls and their families together for a day of inspiration and summer fun.”

Girls ages 5 and up wore their Girl Scouts vests and sashes adorned with badges and patches they have earned for a variety of activities.

“When you’re outside you get to meet new people and we’re getting ready for our summer camp that is coming up in a month or two,” said Brinleigh Ingwerson, of Northport. “We get to have so much fun. We can expand our creativity and our talents and express our feelings.”

“My favorite thing is the new people you get to meet and learning how to work together to help your community,” said Melanie Shek, 10, of Huntington. She and her troop are currently designing and building a pollinator garden at their school that will go toward their Bronze Award next year.

About 200 Girl Scouts and their parents attended this year’s event.

About Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

Since 1968, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County has been committed to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. With over 15,000 members, they are one of the largest youth-serving agencies in Suffolk County. Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full individual potential; relate to others with increasing understanding, skill, and respect; develop values to guide their actions and provide the foundation for sound decision making; and contribute to the improvement of society through their abilities, leadership skills, and cooperation with others. For more information about the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, please call (631) 543-6622 or visit www.gssc.us.