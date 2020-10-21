Gated Community In Setauket Meadows!

Enjoy the Country Club lifestyle overlooking a pond in this turn-key home with many upgrades. It features high ceilings, hardwood floors, foyer, living and dining space with 18 ft ceilings, a gas fireplace, sliding door to the deck, and a cherry and granite kitchen with ceramic floor. The master bedroom has a bath and walk-in closet, and there’s a half bath and washer/dryer, all on the main floor. The second floor offers a loft with sitting room, a bedroom, bath and office. Amenities include the clubhouse, tennis, indoor and outdoor pools, a putting green and bocce. $585,000

