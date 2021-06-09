Garden blessings: Sound View Garden Club beautifies hospice garden

1 of 4

On Saturday, June 5, the Sound View Garden Club gathered to weed and rake, prune and plant at the St. Charles Hospice Garden in Port Jefferson.

Flowers donated by Connie at GardenWorx in Miller Place were lovingly planted by the ladies of this club who have undertaken this project for over ten years. Their hands were blessed with water by the hospice chaplain who shared scripture and prayer with the gardeners.

“It is with great pleasure that the garden club undertakes this endeavor that is greatly appreciated by the families who visit this very special place,” said Patrice Perreca, Vice President, Sound View Garden Club

Photos from Patrice Perreca