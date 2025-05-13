Gallery North presents Winner’s Circle exhibition

Up next at Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket is their annual The Winner’s Circle exhibition celebrating the award-winning artists of the 2024 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival.

The Winner’s Circle exhibition features recipients of the Best in Show award and best in categories including mixed media, fiber art, jewelry, painting, photography, and pottery at the 2024 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival hosted every September by Gallery North. Featuring some of the finest art and craft from regional artists and artisans over its long 60-year history, the festival is a vital part of the regional art community and a significant tradition for the public. The 2024 festival judges, Nina Sangimino, Curator of the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook; Frances Campani, painter and associate professor of architecture at the NY Institute of Technology, and contemporary artist, Scott Farrell evaluated over 80 exhibitors to present the 14 available awards.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by the Field Family, Pet ER 24/7, Jefferson’s Ferry, and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning.

On view from May 15 to June 22, the exhibition features works by artists Paul Speh, Cassandra Voulo, Laura and Dennis Kemple, Juan Cruz Reverberi, William Demaria, Galina Carroll, Jessamyn Go, Chloe Wang, Cassandra Hussey, Susan Rodgers, Mary Jane van Zeijts, Jonathan Spector, Ash Garcia-Diaz, Sophia Syritsyna, and Eileen Cassidy.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.