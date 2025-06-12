Fun ways to celebrate Father’s Day on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

It’s easy for families to fall into a routine when it comes to celebrating Father’s Day. Certainly dinner, cards and gift-giving is traditional, but there are additional ways to provide Dad with the day he deserves. Here are some fun ways to spend the holiday on Long Island. See more calendar events on page B22.

Father’s Day at the LIM

Take Dad on a historic adventure exploring the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Visit their latest exhibition, The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art, the state of the art Carriage Museum, and enjoy the beautiful grounds dotted with art installations, gardens and historic buildings. Free admission for fathers and grandfathers all day! 631-751-0066

Open Weekend at Benner’s Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket celebrates Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. See sheep, goats, and chickens, ride the Big Swing and see the new babies born this spring. Live music on Saturday. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Father’s Day at the TVHS

Dads get free admission to the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Visit the SPIES! exhibit with hands-on activities including writing with invisible ink and decoding spy letters, explore the new history art gallery, and check out the beautiful new gardens by ReWild Long Island on the grounds. 631-751-3730

Father’s Day at the Whaling Museum

Treat Dad to a special day at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor with free admission with a paid ticket on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, kids can enjoy a weekend of self-serve Father’s Day ​crafts — a perfect heartfelt gift! 631-367-3418

Father’s Day at The Hatchery

Celebrate Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes and amphibians. Free admission for Dads when accompanied by their children. 516-692-6768

Father’s Day Festival

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck will hold their annual Father’s Day Festival on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. Dads get half-price admission to the Barnyard Adventure, an eight-acre family friendly experience which includes a musical hayride, Sports Zone, farm animals, play areas, live music and more. 631-482-7641

Mattituck Strawberry Festival

Dads get free entry with a paid child admission at the 70th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, 1105 North Road, Mattituck on Sunday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, live music, over 100 arts and craft vendors, carnival rides, food and fireworks (weather permitting). www.mattituckstrawberryfestival.com

Long Island Fun Fest at SCCC

Suffolk County Community College, 478 Wicks Road, Brentwood hosts the Long Island Fun Fest on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring rides, games, carnival food, dinosaur experience, circus, BMX stunt show, and petting zoo. $5 admission includes shows, extra fee for rides. www.longislandfunfest.com