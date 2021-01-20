The next stop for the St. Francis Hospital community health van will be St. Anthony of Padua Parish Outreach, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport on Friday, Jan. 22. Free health screenings will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services include a blood pressure check, a simple blood test for cholesterol, a heart health history and a diabetes screening for patients older than 18. Free flu shots are also available. No appointment is needed. Face masks are mandatory. For further details, call 631-261-1695.