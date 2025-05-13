Free health screenings in Setauket May 15

Save the date! Catholic Health Mobile Outreach Bus will be in the parking lot of Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for free health screenings on Thursday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, glucose and cardiac screenings, along with patient education and referrals as needed. Last screening begins at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Questions? Email [email protected].