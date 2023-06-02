Four teens arrested for breaking into Dowling College building

Suffolk County Police arrested four teenagers last night and this morning for allegedly breaking into a building on the Dowling College campus in Oakdale on May 31.

Four people broke a window with bricks and entered the Racanelli Learning Resource Center, located at 150 Idle Hour Blvd, at approximately 1 p.m. on May 31. Once they were inside the building, property was damaged and taken, and then the group fled the scene.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives, the four were identified and arrested.

An 18-year-old Patchogue man was arrested at his residence at 4:45 p.m. on June 1 and charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

An 18-year-old Brentwood man was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on June 1 at his residence and charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

Zachary Pandolf, 19, of Patchogue, turned himself in at the Fifth Precinct and was arrested at 10:20 p.m. on June 1 and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.

An 18-year-old East Patchogue man was arrested at his residence at 1:30 a.m. on June 2 and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.

The last two arrestees are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 2. The first two arrestees are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854- 8552.