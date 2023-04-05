Four sentenced for theft of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Lake Grove
On March 29, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the sentencings of OMAIAH THOMPSON, EMMANUEL HUERTAS, ELIJAH WEBBER and KEYSHAWN MIDDLETON, for allegedly engaging in the retail theft of more than $7,000 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty retail store located in Smith Haven Plaza, Lake Grove in April 2022.
“My office has made combatting organized retail theft a top priority. Through our partnership with
local and state law enforcement agencies, we have been able to catch many of those who have
committed brazen and egregious retail thefts over the past year,” said District Attorney Tierney.
“My prosecutors followed these cases through to conclusion. In Suffolk County, you cannot steal
other people’s property without consequences. We will continue to use every law enforcement tool
at our disposal to see that these types of criminals are prosecuted and held responsible for their
actions.”
In early 2022, Ulta Beauty stores were the victim of numerous grand larcenies throughout the Tri-
State area and Suffolk County. The Suffolk County Police Department conducted surveillance at
Ulta retail locations throughout the county in an effort to determine the identity of the suspects of
these repeated larcenies.
On April 1, 2022, Suffolk County Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District
Attorney’s Squad were conducting surveillance at an Ulta Beauty Store in Lake Grove when
THOMPSON, MIDDLETON, HUERTAS and WEBBER were allegedly observed stealing approximately
$7,430 worth of fragrances from that location. MIDDLETON, WEBBER AND HUERTAS
entered the store while, THOMPSON remained in the getaway vehicle. The men took fragrances
from the store without paying for them then attempted to flee in a white Mercedes driven by
THOMPSON. While driving the Mercedes in an attempt to escape, THOMPSON intentionally
hit an unmarked DA Squad vehicle as detectives were attempting to stop the defendants. The four
were ultimately arrested in the parking lot.
On September 19, 2022, THOMPSON, 25, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted
Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. THOMPSON
was represented by Joseph Hanshe, Esq. On March 28, 2023, THOMPSON was sentenced to two
and three quarters (23⁄4) to five and a half (51⁄2) years in prison. She is also serving time for a
conviction related to weapons charges in the Bronx.
HUERTAS, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
on August 25, 2022. On January 13, 2023, Huertas was sentenced to six months in the Suffolk
County Jail and five years of probation.
WEBBER, 20, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree on
October 13, 2022. He was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to six months in the Suffolk County
Jail and five years of probation.
MIDDLETON, 24, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
on August 17, 2022. He was sentenced on January 12, 2023 to three months in Suffolk County Jail
and three year of probation to run consecutive to a one year jail sentence he is currently serving in
Manhattan.
Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments.
Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.