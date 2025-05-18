Four people injured in Farmingville crash

A multivehicle crash involving a Suffolk County police vehicle on May 16 in Farmingville left four people injured, according to a press release.

Responding to a call with its lights and sirens activated, a police vehicle was traveling westbound on Horseblock Road in Farmingville, when a vehicle attempted to turn right at the intersection of Old Medford Avenue and the vehicles crashed on May 16 at 5:08 p.m. The civilian vehicle then crashed into a pole and another vehicle. Debris from the crash struck a fourth vehicle, shattering a window and damaging the hood.

Drivers of all four vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. Their identities were not released.