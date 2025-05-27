Four people arrested for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks in Hauppauge parking lot

1 of 4

Suffolk County Police arrested four people for endangering the safety of others and causing a nuisance with fireworks in Hauppauge earlier this month.

Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers began an investigation after receiving numerous complaints regarding fireworks being detonated during the overnight hours in Hauppauge, including an incident reported on May 2 at 4:15 a.m., during which a group of people ignited fireworks in the parking lot of 275 Marcus Boulevard, located within the Hauppauge Industrial Park. The area is in close proximity to residential homes, commercial properties and woods.

The following people were charged with alleged Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment of Property:

• Ethan Young, 24, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on May 25

• Ryan Newberg, 26, of Centereach, was arrested on May 21

• Theodore Campbell, 24, of East Setauket, was arrested on May 21

• Mark Posner, 22, of South Setauket, was arrested on May 18.

Posner was additionally charged with Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks.

They were all issued Desk Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.Officers are asking anyone with information on similar incidents to call the Fourth Investigative Unit at 631-854-8434.