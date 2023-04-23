Four people arrested during vape and alcohol compliance check in Sixth Precinct

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on April 21 for selling e-cigarettes to persons under 21, and one person for selling alcohol to a person under 21, during compliance checks at businesses in the SixthPrecinct.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation

into the sale of vape products and alcohol to minors at four stores in the Sixth Precinct.

The following people were arrested:

 Anaas Mohamed, 26, of Coram, an employee of Selden Smoke Shop, located at 1245 Middle

Country Road, Selden, was charged with alleged Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to Persons Under 21

years of age.

 Muhammad Danial, 22, of Port Jefferson Station, an employee of Smoke Paradise, located at

2350 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook, was charged with alleged Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to

Persons Under 21 years of age.

 An 18-year-old employee of MNT Convenience , located at 5507-3 Route 347 Mount Sinai, was

charged with alleged Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to Persons Under 21 years of age.

 Ever Reyes-Amaya, 25, of Hauppauge, an employee of BP Gas station, located at 3117 Route

347, Centereach, sold alcohol to a person under 21-years-old and was charged with alleged Unlawful

Dealing with a Child 1st Degree.

All four were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court

in Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.