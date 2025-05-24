Four people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested four motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue on May 23.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau SAFE-T Team conducted a joint sobriety checkpoint operation with Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs at Waverly Plaza from 11 p.m. on May 23 night until 2:30 a.m. on May 24.

Volunteers and staff from MADD also assisted, giving educational information to motorists. The checkpoint was part of a holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving. A total of 451 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following people were charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated:

• Anthony Rivers, 43, of Deer Park

• Emily Gomez, 29, of Mahanoy City, PA

• Amanda Lopinuso, 35, of Smithtown

The following person was charged with allegedly Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs:

• Dennis Banegas, 26, of Medford

The above arrestees will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on May 24.