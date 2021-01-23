Four Harbors Audubon Society hosts free webinar Jan. 26

Audubon Zoom webinar

Calling all bird lovers! Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a webinar titled Saving the Cerulean Warbler on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Katie Fallon will share tips for finding and identifying Cerulean Warblers while birding, how you can help save migratory songbirds, and much more. Free and open to all but reservations are required by emailing [email protected] Webinar registrants will be sent a link to join the program. For more info, visit www.4has.org