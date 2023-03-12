Four arrested for selling E-Cigarettes to persons under 21

Suffolk County Police arrested four people on March 3 for allegedly selling E-Cigarettes to persons under 21 during compliance checks at businesses in the Fourth Precinct.

In an effort to address community complaints, Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime Unit officers and Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted compliance checks at Vape/Smoke Shops at locations in the Fourth Precinct.

The following employees were charged with alleged Sale of Restricted E-Cigarette to Persons Under 21:

 Ryan Knechtel, 23, of Medford, employed at Hookah City, located at 2700 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove

 Adem Kulekci, 34, of Ronkonkoma, employed at St. James Gas Inc., located at 889 Middle Country Road, St James

 Muhammad Mazhar, 25, of Huntington, employed at Mr. Vape Smoke Shop, located at 114 Main St., Kings Park

 Syed Ahmed, 56, of Selden, employed at Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 629 E. Main St., Kings Park

The men were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.