Four arrested for selling E-Cigarettes to persons under 21
Suffolk County Police arrested four people on March 3 for allegedly selling E-Cigarettes to persons under 21 during compliance checks at businesses in the Fourth Precinct.
In an effort to address community complaints, Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime Unit officers and Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted compliance checks at Vape/Smoke Shops at locations in the Fourth Precinct.
The following employees were charged with alleged Sale of Restricted E-Cigarette to Persons Under 21:
Ryan Knechtel, 23, of Medford, employed at Hookah City, located at 2700 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove
Adem Kulekci, 34, of Ronkonkoma, employed at St. James Gas Inc., located at 889 Middle Country Road, St James
Muhammad Mazhar, 25, of Huntington, employed at Mr. Vape Smoke Shop, located at 114 Main St., Kings Park
Syed Ahmed, 56, of Selden, employed at Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 629 E. Main St., Kings Park
The men were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned on a later date.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.