Former student arrested for possessing imitation rifle on Hauppauge school grounds

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on June 17 after she posed with a spring-loaded imitation rifle in front of her old high school in Hauppauge.

Ericka Rodriguez took a selfie of herself holding the imitation rifle in front of Hauppauge High School, located at 437 Lincoln Boulevard, at approximately 11:20 a.m. The school went on lockdown. There were no injuries.

Rodriguez, 18, Hauppauge, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.