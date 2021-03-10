Food drive underway at The Jazz Loft

Through March 13, The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will sponsor a food collection to be donated to local food pantries. “Approximately 259,000 people on Long Island suffer from food insecurity and that includes 79,000 children. These numbers are just growing as we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is where you can help,” said Tom Manuel, founder of The Jazz Loft. “We may not be able to fill the Jazz Loft with people right now, but we can use the space to fill it with food!”

Non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Jazz Loft front receptacle anytime. Items needed include canned vegetables, canned soup, fruit, tomato sauce, mac n’ cheese, cereal, peanut butter & jelly, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, snack items (granola bars, fruit cups, fruit snacks, chips, etc.), or a $20 grocery store gift card (for fresh goods- milk, eggs, butter, fresh fruit, etc.)

Questions? Email [email protected]