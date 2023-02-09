Food and personal care items drive heads to Port Jefferson Feb. 12

Mark your calendars! A Friends of the Pantry Food and Personal Care Items Drive will be held at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Donations needed include juice, boxed milk, Ramen, soup, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese, pasta sauce, condiments, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans, canned mixed vegetables, coffee, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, feminine products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, diapers (size 5 & 6), baby powder, Desitin, Enfamil formula and lotion.

Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted.

For more information, please call 631-938-6464.