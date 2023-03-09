Food, craft and artisan vendors wanted for spring events

Want to be part of the action at this year’s festivals? Do you have unique merchandise, gifts, crafts or food and beverages to sell? Here are a list of vendors wanted for spring events. The list will be updated weekly.

■ Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket seeks craft vendors for its Easter Egg Hunt Weekend on April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per day or $90 for both days for a 10×10 spot. Email [email protected] or call 631-689-8172 for further information.

■ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its annual Community Wide Yard & Antiques Sale on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Rain date May 21) Each 10×10 space is available for patrons to rent to sell their own garage sale/flea market/thrift shop items. Fee is $40, $25 for TVHS members. For more information or to register, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

■ Hallockville Musem Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 20 (rain date May 21) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring fiber arts and crafts by independent artisans. Deadline to register is April 15. To apply, visit hallockville.org/fiberfest/

■ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce will host Nesconset’s Spring Fling Food Truck Rodeo and Craft Fair on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nesconset Gazebo on Smithtown Blvd. Interested vendors can call 631-724-2543 for more information.

■ Vendor applications are now available for the Three Village Farmers and Artisan Market on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket each Friday from May 26 to Sept. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 8 to Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. The market features produce, crafts, food trucks, live music and more. Market fee is $550 for 10×10 space for 22 weeks, $50 for one day pop-up. For further details, visit www.tvhs.org or email [email protected]

■ Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills is accepting applications for its 53rd annual Art in the Park at Heckscher Park in Huntington on June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The juried show is open to all artists, crafts people, photographers and printmakers. Original art work only. Deadline to register is May 15. For more information, visit www.artleagueli.org.

■ Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its 11th annual Farmingville Street Fair between Leeds Blvd. and Warren Ave. on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deadline to apply is May 10. For an application, visit www.farmingvillestreetfair.com.

■ Kings Park Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for businesses, non-profits and community organizations for its 45th annual Kings Park Day on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at www.kingsparkli.com.. Gift, craft and food vendors can register at www.depasmarket.com.

Send your Vendors Wanted listings to [email protected]