Food, craft and artisan vendors wanted for 2023 events

Want to be part of the action at this year’s festivals? Do you have unique merchandise, crafts, yard sale items or food and beverages to sell? Here are a list of vendors wanted for upcoming community events on the North Shore. The list will be updated weekly.

■ Trinity Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point seeks vendors for its annual Octoberfest on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Dotty at 631-924-8143 to reserve a table.

■ Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach is seeking vendors for its annual Fall Harvest Fair on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date Oct. 8) $60 for 10’ X 10’ spot. For more info, email [email protected].

■ Vendor applications are now available for Sunshine Prevention Center’s Family Fall Festival at 468 Boyle Road, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Oct 15). Fee is $50 for a 10 x 10 space, no charge for Agency Resource tables. Bring your own tables, tents, chairs. All vendors must also donate a prize ($20 value) for a raffle. Register at www.sunshinepreventionctr.org or email [email protected].

■ Craft and new merchandise vendors are wanted for the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church Fall Car Show and Craft Fair, 90 Edgewood Ave., Smithtown, on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per booth (10’ by 10’ space). Call 631-265-4520 or visit www.Stthomasofcanterbury.net.

■ Town of Brookhaven will sponsor the 4th annual Health and Wellness Fair in the 2nd floor auditorium at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Oct, 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Department of General Services is seeking a diverse group of sponsors and vendors to showcase local organizations in their efforts to promote wellness and personal growth. Visit www.brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-6331 for more info.

■ Vendors (crafts, food, clothing, jewelry, and more) are wanted for a Harvest Fair at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect Street, Huntington on Oct 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email [email protected] for an application. 631-427-1752.

■ Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats Helping the Arts & Music seeks vendors for its Holiday Craft Fair at Wading River School, 1900 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booth is $60 for an 8’ by 4’ area with table and two chairs provided; $50 if you donate a raffle item. Visit www.swrwham.org.