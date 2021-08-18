Flowerfield in St. James hosts car show on Aug. 22

Long Island Cars will present their “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show and Swap Meet on Sunday, August 22 at Flowerfield Fairgrounds on Route 25A in Saint James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a rain date of Aug. 29.

Once a turn of the century flower farm, the Fairgrounds will be filled with classic and collectible automobiles including show cars from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, one-of-a-kind custom cars, antiques, exotics, street rods, muscle cars and imports. Show cars will be competing in 50 classes for coveted “Long Island Cars” impressive trophies.

The event will also include a signature swap meet with well stocked vendors offering older parts, literature and accessories for swap and sale. If you are looking for those rare car parts to complete your custom or collectible car, this is the event you’ll find them. If you are looking to buy a dream car, check out the car for sale section where owners will be selling cars directly to the public. You’ll experience live music by “The Fugitives”, fun fair food and more.

Flowerfield Fairgrounds is located on Route 25A in St. James. L.I.E. 62 North, take Nicolls Rd (Rte 97) North to the end, make a left /west on Route 25A for 2 miles (GPS coordinates: Ashleigh Dr & North Country Rd, 11780).

Admission is $10 adults, 12 years and under are free; free parking. Follow CDC mask and soclal distance guidance for entry. Show or sell your collectible car with admission. Judged cars and vendors register at the gate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call 631-567-5898 or visit www.LongIslandCars.com.