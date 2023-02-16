Flora & Fauna exhibit opens at Main Street Gallery in Huntington

1 of 5

The Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery held an opening reception for its latest exhibit, Flora & Fauna: Allegories of Nature, on Feb. 10. Juror Liz Fusco invited artists to submit artwork exploring the broad, interpretive scope of the connection and relationship to nature while encompassing the specific focus on flora and fauna. All media were welcome.

Over 130 artists submitted work of which 47 artists and pieces were accepted. Participating artists include Sal Agnello, Georgia Ardito, Shain Bard, Ron Becker, John Benevento, Joyce Bressler, Zintis Buzermanis, Jane Cairns Irvine, Kristin Calderone, Galina Carroll, Dorothy Chanin, Anne Cognato, Tobi Cohen, Donna Corvi, Caryn Coville, Victoria Field, Kaitlin Gardella, Arlene Gernon, Andrea M Gordon, Gabriella Grama, Brian Grandfield, Kathleen J Graves, Jan Guarino, Tara Hlaing, Mark Holmquist, Philip Jordan, Ralph Laudano, Michelle Lesser, Christophe Lima, Jeanette Martone, Celeste Mauro, Eileen Novack, Jairo A. Ortiz Cc, Howie Pohl, Denis Ponsot, Susan Ryan, Michael Sansone, Gianne Shin, James Slezak, Ginger Sosnowski, Nicholas Striga, Joanna Szczurkowska, Mary Jane Tenerelli, Steven Vando, Jo Wadler and Nancy Wernersbach.

“It was really a pleasure and an honor for me to be the juror for this exhibit, especially given the fact that flowers and nature are what inspires me in my own personal art. There were so many wonderful submissions with diverse interpretations of flora and fauna. All of the artwork was wonderful, even the ones not chosen for the exhibit,” said Fusco.

“The task of choosing a ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Honorable Mentions’ was a difficult one, considering the talent. Art is very subjective as we all know and what draws us to a work of art is so personal. Ultimately, the pieces I chose were the ones that were drawing me back to look at again and again, whether it was the color, the drama or the composition. Each one called out to me for prolonged observation and investigation. Reading the artists’ statements, as well, gave me context to the artwork which also helped me in my decisions,” she added.

Best in Show went to “Lotus” by Arlene Gernon, and “Ailanthus Webworm” by Dorothy Chanin, “I See You” by Jeanette Martone, “Bloom” by Gianne Shin and “Pink Peony” by Joanna Szczurkowska received Honorable Mentions.

“Flora & Fauna: Allegories of Nature is not your typical landscape and wildlife show. This jury exhibition taps into the layers of symbolism used by Baroque, Renaissance, Romantic, Contemporary and Modern artists throughout the course of art history,” explained Kieran Johnson, Executive Director, of the Huntington Arts Council.

“We are proud to see so many mediums convey the allegorical nature of the natural world. Come see this wonderful and deep exhibition at our Main Street Gallery soon.”

The Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main Street, Huntington presents Flora & Fauna: Allegories of Nature through March 11. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Images courtesy of Huntington Arts Council