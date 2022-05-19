FLIP Circus brings new big top entertainment to Smith Haven Mall

The circus is coming to town! As part of its national tour, FLIP Circus will make a stop at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from May 20 to 30. The circus will debut an entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family which celebrates the great American circus tradition and highlights the enduring human spirit.

Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped big top tent, the show will feature world-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers and daredevils displaying their talents right in front of an audience no more than 50 feet from the ring.

Italy’s Bello Brothers weave side-splitting humor throughout the show which features a cast of circus superstars from across the U.S. and around the world.

Hold your breath as the Globe of Death Motorcycles whiz and whir at breakneck speeds inside a steel ball. Marvel at the grace and strength of the Alexa Swing Pole act and Shirley Larible’s dazzling aerial strap act. America’s own Chicago AllStars astound with incredible acrobatics. Two of the world’s finest jugglers, Dede Larible and Luva, each present their own sensational style of this timeless art form.

The multi-talented Bingo Troupe from Ukraine, who recently fled on foot to Poland to escape the war-torn country and make it to the United States to star in the show, fills the tent with their lively energy and inspired performances, as the live FLIP Circus Band keeps the party going from beginning to end.

Tickets are $40 adults, $25 children with discounts available when purchasing online at www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement. For more information, call 877-829-7839.