Flax Pond winter lecture series returns March 5

Join the Friends of Flax Pond as they kick off their 20th annual Winter Lecture Series at the Childs Mansion, 19 Shore Road, Setauket (Old Field) on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

The first lecture will focus on the Friends of Flax Pond’s Summer Research Programs through the past 19 years as well as programs planned for the coming season.

Light refreshments will be served. Please bring a reusable coffee mug to reduce waste. The lecture is free, but donations are accepted.

Parking is at the Flax Pond Marine Laboratory adjacent to the mansion. If you need other arrangements for parking and/or have a handicap parking pass, please e-mail [email protected] or text 631-767-6287.