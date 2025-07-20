Five people arrested for allegedly selling vapes and alcohol to minors in Sixth Precinct

Suffolk Couty Police arrested five people on July 19 for allegedly selling vape products and alcohol to people under the age of 21 during compliance checks at multiple businesses in the Sixth Precinct.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers checked 11 businesses for compliance with laws related to the sale of vape, tobacco products, and alcohol. Five businesses were found to have violations.

The following people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree:

Ramesh Ambari, 35, of Ronkonkoma, an employee of Beer, Cigar, Lotto, located at 550 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma.

Yogesh Kumar, 26, of Hicksville, an employee of Prime Mart, located at 1100 Waverly Ave., Holtsville.

Arshad Ali, 49, of Bellport, an employee of USA Gas Mart, located at 382 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma. The following people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree: