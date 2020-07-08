Five Men Rescued from Capsized Boat in Long Island Sound

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued five people from the Long Island Sound after their boat overturned the afternoon of July 7.

Marine Bureau Officers Dave Froehlich and Patrick Ennis, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a 911 call for a capsized boat with five people onboard in the Long Island Sound just off the coast of Crab Meadow Beach at approximately 4:40 p.m. Upon arriving, the officers found five men standing on the underside of a recreational 21-foot Pro-Line vessel that overturned after being struck by a wave approximately 20 minutes earlier.

Three of the passengers, who were wearing life vests, were able to swim to Marine Bravo. Froehlich and Ennis threw a floatation device to the remaining two men, who were not wearing life jackets.

The boat was towed to a boat ramp in Northport.

Luis Siguenza, 24, Orlando Siguenza, 54, Walter Rodriguez, 35, all of Central Islip, Christian Romeo, 34, of Brentwood, and Guillermo Galdamez, 31, of Westbury, were all evaluated on the scene and were not injured.