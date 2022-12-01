‘Fine Art for the Holidays’ exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 3 1 of 7 'Christmas Lantern' by William Graf 'General Store Squall', acrylic, by John Mansueto 'Winter on the Creek; by Barbara Jeanne Siegel 'Study in Blue and Green' by Eleanor Meier 'Winter Shadows Vermont' by Irene Ruddock 'West Meadow Undercurrents' by Marlene Weinstein 'Kinderdijk' by Renee Caine Looking for that perfect holiday gift? The Smithtown Township Arts Council’s annual Fine Art for the Holidays exhibit and marketplace kicks off at the Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James on Dec. 4 and runs through Dec. 18. The exhibit features more than 65 original works created by the Setauket Artists. Exhibiting artists include Ross Barbera, Shain Bard, Ron Becker, Sheila Breck, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail L. Chase, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, Margaret Governale, William Graf, Flo Kemp, John Mansueto, Celeste Mauro, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Eleanor Tyndall Meier, Frederic Mendelsohn, Muriel Mussara, Paula Pelletier, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Oscar Santiago, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Marlene Weinstein and Patricia Yantz. An opening reception will be held on Dec. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet the exhibiting artists, view their work and have the opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind, original fine art for friends or loved ones while supporting the creation and sale of locally produced fine art. Gallery hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-862-6575 or visit www.millspondgallery.org.