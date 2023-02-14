Fierce & Fearless: Women’s History Walking Tour heads to Stony Brook in March

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) in Stony Brook will host a walking tour titled “Against the Grain” on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. session and again at 2:30 p.m.

While participants stroll, their guide will share stories recognizing the women who helped shape Stony Brook Village into what it is today: the hidden roles of the Melville women; Alida Emmet and the Center for Twilight Sleep; Rachel Brewster and the women of color in famed artist William Sidney Mount’s paintings; the scandalous will of the Smiths and Edward Kane; and the role of Stony Brook’s women in forming the environmental conservation movement.

Tours will leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill. Rain date is Friday, March 17 at the same time. $12 per person and includes a complimentary dessert with the purchase of an entrée at Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern at the Three Village Inn and the Country House Restaurant. Advance reservations required by calling 631-751-2244.