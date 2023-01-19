Feinstein drops 32 points, leads Mount Sinai Mustangs to victory over Comsewogue

Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Dominic Pennzello battles Comsewogue's Austin Nesbitt for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray goes to the rim for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Warrior Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter hits a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Colin Strohm scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Thomas Frycek scores for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Austin Nesbitt shoots for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein with a monster dunk. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Chris Beverly scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein with a monster dunk. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray shoots for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Chris Paz lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Mo Castillo shoots from long distance. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Dominic Pennzello lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Mo Castillo lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Austin Nesbitt goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray nails a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Austin Nesbitt nails a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Thomas Frycek shoots from the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon

It was a battle between two talented scorers Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the Mount Sinai Mustangs came knocking on Comsewogue’s door for a League IV divisional matchup.

Mount Sinai’s Drew Feinstein went head-to-head with Comsewogue’s Hayden Morris-Gray. Feinstein, averaging 26.9 points per game, led the Mustangs with 32 points, lifting his team to a 71-58 road victory. 

Dominic Pennzello followed Feinstein with 19 points for the Mustangs, and Derrek Shechter notched another eight.

Morris-Gray topped the scoring chart for the Warriors with 25 points, hitting five triples and five field goals on the day. Teammates Colin Strohm netted 16, and Austin Nesbitt banked 10.

The win lifts Mount Sinai to 7-1, clinching a postseason playoff berth. The loss drops Comsewogue to 7-2, with six games remaining in regular season play.

— Photos by Bill Landon



